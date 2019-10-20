NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night Three Results 10.19.19: Eagles & Ospreay vs. Titan & Volador Jr.

Night three of Road To Power Struggle

Report by Kellie Haulotte & WrestlingInc

Non-tournament Matches:

* Toa Henare and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yota Tsuji and Tomoaki Honma

* Jushin “Thunder” Liger and Rocky Romero defeated Suzuki gun (El Desperado and DOUKI)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi) defeated Suzuki gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, Minoru Suzuki, and Taichi)

* Bullet Club (KENTA, Jay White and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Karl Fredericks, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii

* CHAOS (SHO, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada) defeated Clark Connors, TJP, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

Super Junior Tag League Tournament Matches:

* Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay defeated Titan and Volador Jr.

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura