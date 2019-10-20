wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night Three Results 10.19.19: Eagles & Ospreay vs. Titan & Volador Jr.
Night three of Road To Power Struggle
Report by Kellie Haulotte & WrestlingInc
Non-tournament Matches:
* Toa Henare and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yota Tsuji and Tomoaki Honma
* Jushin “Thunder” Liger and Rocky Romero defeated Suzuki gun (El Desperado and DOUKI)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi) defeated Suzuki gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, Minoru Suzuki, and Taichi)
* Bullet Club (KENTA, Jay White and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Karl Fredericks, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii
* CHAOS (SHO, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada) defeated Clark Connors, TJP, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi
Super Junior Tag League Tournament Matches:
* Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay defeated Titan and Volador Jr.
* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Jeff Jarrett Didn’t Work As a Horseman, Jarrett’s Spot in WCW
- Bruce Prichard Comments on Eric Bischoff Being Released, People Commenting On It Online
- Scott D’Amore on Being Replaced By Vince Russo on TNA Creative in 2006, His Relationship With Russo
- Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom