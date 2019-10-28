NJPW Road to Power Struggle Super Jr. Tag League Results 10.27.19 From Tokyo

NJPW continued their Road to Power Struggle tour and the Super Jr. Tag League on Sunday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows per PWInsider:

Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino and Chris Charlton are on commentary.

* Match 1: Toa Henare vs. Yota Tsuji

Hard hitting match between these two young wrestlers. Henare pins Tsuji with a Rock Bottom.

* Match 2: BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki and Taichi

Suzuki-gun attacks Los Ingobernales de Japon before the bell. Taichi hits Naito with his mic. Taichi takes the house mic and taunts Naito saying “why don’t you say something? Why don’t you fight back?” The fight spills into the crowd. Commentators wonder if Naito is lacking focus due to his Intercontinental Title loss. Suzuki-gun isolate Naito in their corner of the ring and beat him down. Crowd gets behind Naito who gets the hot tag to Takagi. Takagi clears the ring and pairs off with Suzuki. They beat the hell out of each other with stiff shots. Takagi avoids a Gotch piledriver and rear naked choke by Suzuki and hits a suplex. They both tag out to SANADA and Zack Sabre Jr. SANADA and ZSJ display a series of counter wrestling moves that was amazing! ZSJ tags out to Taichi and SANADA hits a dropkick to his knee. BUSHI tags in and hits a DDT on Taichi. Taichi rakes BUSHI’s eyes and Suzuki-gun quadrupled teams BUSHI. Taichi goes for the pin but Takagi breaks it up. All eight men in the ring. Taichi attempts a piledriver on BUSHI. Naito enters the ring with Taichi’s mic. The referee tries to stop Naito but gets hit for his efforts. LIJ is disqualified. Naito hits Taichi in the gutwith the mic. DOUKI enters the ring and gets hit with the mic. Naito blasts Taichi in the face and hits him with Destino. Taichi grabs the house mic and tells Taichi that he will have his revenge in their match at Power Struggle and he will be a double champion.

* Match 3: Karl Fredericks, Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto vs. Gedo, Yujiro Takahashi, with Pieter, KENTA and Jay White

Lots of shenanigans from Bullet Club in this match as KENTA vs. Ishii and Switchblade vs. Goto are the primary conflicts. White and Goto pair up and trade strikes and fore arms. All 8 men fight all over ringside. Goto and Gedo are the legal men. Goto hits Gedo with GTR. White attacks Goto and attempts a Bladerunner. Goto reverses and hits a GTR on White. Goto hits another GTR on Gedo and gets the pin.

* Match 4: Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask vs. Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay

Good showing by the Young Lion Uemura. However, Eagles forced Uemura to submit to the Ron Miller Special leglock. Birds of Prey are up to 6 points. Ospreay has a stare down with BUSHI who was on Japanese commentary. BUSHI declared his interest in Ospreay”s IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

* Match 5: Clark Conners and TJP vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. El Desperado

Good match between these two teams. Desperado locks in Numero Dos onto Conners. Conners drags himself to the ropes but Kanemaru sprays him in the eyes with the Suntori Surprise. Conners taps out.

* Match 6: Titan and Volador Jr. vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

Awesome match! Lots of nearfalls. Phantasmo hits a CR2 on Titan for the win.

* Match 7: Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO and YOH

Another battle between CHAOS members. Amazing match with some comedy spots and fast paced action. Too many moves to call. Surprise pin by Rocky Romero with an inside cradle on SHO.

Both CHAOS teams close the evening by showing mutual respect for each other.

Updated Standings:

Phantasmo/Ishimori – 8 points

Romero/Taguchi – 8 points

Titan//Volador – 6 points

Eagles/Ospreay – 6 points

Kanemaru/El Deperado – 6 points

SHO/YOH – 4 points

Uemura/Tiger Mask – 0 points

Conners/TJP – 0 points