NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Night Five Results 4.6.23: Ten-Man Tag Match, More
NJPW held the fifth night of their Road To Sakura Genesis tour on Thursday morning, and the results are online. You can see the full results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi
* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi
* Shota Umino def. Ryohei Oiwa
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Oskar Leube
* Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Aussie Open def. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomoaki Honma
* Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito def. Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles
* Just 5 Guys def. Kazuchika Okada, YOH, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Master Wato & Tiger Mask
2023.4.6 所沢市民体育館
やったらやり返されます🤏#njSG #elphantasmo #エル・ファンタズモ #鷹木信悟 pic.twitter.com/YPxUeQk3Xx
— azu★ (@njpw_azu510) April 6, 2023
Just 5 Guysが“4.8両国・最終前哨戦”を制す！
絶好調のSANADAがIWGP世界ヘビー初戴冠へ加速！
※4.6『Road to SAKURA GENESIS 2023』所沢大会
新日本プロレスのスマホサイトで詳報中！
https://t.co/BdS5HWoFZP
#njpw #njSG pic.twitter.com/vP2JItaxc2
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) April 6, 2023
2023.4.6 所沢市民体育館
みのるさんに怒られて
やる気なくしちゃた監督😂#njSG #田口隆祐 pic.twitter.com/lgqxS6WdD0
— azu★ (@njpw_azu510) April 6, 2023
