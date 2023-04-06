NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Night Five Results 4.6.23: Ten-Man Tag Match, More

NJPW held the fifth night of their Road To Sakura Genesis tour on Thursday morning, and the results are online. You can see the full results below for the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi

* Shota Umino def. Ryohei Oiwa

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Oskar Leube

* Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Aussie Open def. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomoaki Honma

* Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito def. Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles

* Just 5 Guys def. Kazuchika Okada, YOH, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Master Wato & Tiger Mask