NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Night Four Full Results 04.04.2023: Just 5 Guys vs. CHAOS Headliner & More

NJPW hosted the fourth night of their NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis show on April 4 in Shizuoka, Japan. You can see the complete results (per Fightful) from the event below.

* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) defeated Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima

* Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) defeated BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Gedo)

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) & Tomoaki Honma

* Ryohei Oiwa, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino defeated TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & YOH), Hiroshi Tanahashi, Master Wato & Tiger Mask