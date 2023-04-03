wrestling / News
NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis Night Three Results: NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles Defended
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis tour this morning from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:
* United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) def. Oskar Leube & Tomohiro Ishii
* Master Wato, YOH & Tiger Mask def. Just Three Guys (TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano & Shota Umino def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)
* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita)
* Dream Tag Team (Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi) def. Just Two Guys (Taichi & SANADA)
* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: Strong Style (Ren Narita, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado) (c) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)
🌸Road to SAKURA GENESIS 2023🌸(4/3)を公開‼️
NEVER無差別級6人タッグ選手権試合‼️
序盤から大荒れ、場外で大乱闘💥
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 STRONG STYLE × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈
📲#njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njSG #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/f3hp36QfrO
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 3, 2023
🌸Road to SAKURA GENESIS 2023🌸後楽園大会‼️
IWGP世界ヘビー級選手権試合の前哨戦‼️
早くも両者闘いの火花を散らす🔥
🆚 @rainmakerXokada & @tanahashi1_100 × @seiyasanada & @taichi0319
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njSG #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/qOJCm6olF9
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 3, 2023
.@TIMEBOMB1105 "HIRO🗣 HIRO🗣 HIRO🗣"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njSG #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/1oZvz9A85I
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 3, 2023
🌸Road to SAKURA GENESIS 2023🌸後楽園大会‼️
ロビーに負けじとヒロムが声援を煽る🗣
IWGPジュニア選手権試合の前哨戦はどんな展開を見せるのか⁉️
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × TMDK🟧
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINesh#njSG #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/UUCm5doIFQ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 3, 2023
🌸Road to SAKURA GENESIS 2023🌸後楽園大会‼️
IWGPタッグ選手権試合の前哨戦‼️
早くも両タッグバチバチの展開をみせる💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁＋CHAOS💥 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njSG #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/4DJfsMOFzf
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) April 3, 2023
