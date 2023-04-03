NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis Night Three Results: NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles Defended

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night three of the NJPW Road to Sakura Genesis tour this morning from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) def. Oskar Leube & Tomohiro Ishii

* Master Wato, YOH & Tiger Mask def. Just Three Guys (TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano & Shota Umino def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori)

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita)

* Dream Tag Team (Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi) def. Just Two Guys (Taichi & SANADA)

* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: Strong Style (Ren Narita, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado) (c) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)