NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night 2 Results

NJPW held night two of the Road To The New Beginning tour today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Road Connection: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Katsuya Murashima

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) def. Hontai (Shoma Kato, Master Wato, Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano)

* Hontai (Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomohiro Ishii & Shota Umino) def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan)

* TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita) def. Tomoaki Honma & El Desperado

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd)

* TMDK (Robbie Eagles & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. CHAOS (YOH & Hirooki Goto)

* Ryohei Oiwa def. YOSHI-HASHI