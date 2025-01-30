wrestling / News

NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night 3 Results: NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles Change Hands

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW held night three of the Road to the New Beginning tour at Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Kickoff Match: Shoma Kato vs Daiki Nagai went to a ten-minute time limit draw
* TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) def. Katsuya Murashima & YOSHI-HASHI
* Jado, Togi Makabe, Shota Umino & El Phantasmo def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)
* War Dogs (SANADA & Taiji Ishimori) def. TAKATaichi (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii
* War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji)
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships: HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (c) to win the titles.
* TMDK (Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. YOH, El Desperado & Hirooki Goto

