wrestling / News
NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night 3 Results: NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles Change Hands
NJPW held night three of the Road to the New Beginning tour at Sendai Sun Plaza Hall in Miyagi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Kickoff Match: Shoma Kato vs Daiki Nagai went to a ten-minute time limit draw
* TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) def. Katsuya Murashima & YOSHI-HASHI
* Jado, Togi Makabe, Shota Umino & El Phantasmo def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)
* War Dogs (SANADA & Taiji Ishimori) def. TAKATaichi (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii
* War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji)
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships: HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (c) to win the titles.
* TMDK (Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. YOH, El Desperado & Hirooki Goto
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
2/4.11の両大会で行われる、
IWGP世界ヘビー、IWGPジュニアヘビー、IWGPジュニアタッグ選手権試合のトリプル前哨戦‼️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁+CHAOS💥 × TMDK🟧
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/VQKFAt2aUV
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 30, 2025
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
NEVER無差別級6人タッグ選手権試合‼️
王者組が背後から襲撃💥
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 & @YTR_CHAOS & @OlegBoltin × 成田蓮 & 高橋裕二郎 & @njpwShowT
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/yshpEpS2eJ
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 30, 2025
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
2/11 IWGP GLOBALヘビー級選手権試合で激突するゲイブと辻が早くもフルスロットルで激突🔥
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × BC WAR DOGS💀
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/plJIozElWR
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 30, 2025
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
売られたケンカは秒で買う。
石井が内藤に強烈な逆水平をお見舞い💥
🆚 CHAOS💥+新日本本隊🦁 × LIJ👁🗨
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/T4KF44Wa8p
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 30, 2025
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
SANADAとタイチがゴング前からヒートアアップ🔥
🆚 Just 4 guys👍 × BC WAR DOGS💀
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/gK7Xnqigcu
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 30, 2025
