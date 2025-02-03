wrestling / News
NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night 6 Results: El Phantasmo Defends TV Title
NJPW held night six of the Road to the New Beginning tour this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Katsuya Murashima def. Shoma Kato
* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Daiki Nagai
* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)
* War Dogs (SANADA & Clark Connors) def. TAKATaichi (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)
* War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI)
* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, El Desperado, YOH & Tomohiro Ishii def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Hartley Jackson)
* NJPW World Television Championship: El Phantasmo (c) def. Jeff Cobb
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
NJPW WORLD認定TV選手権試合‼️
場外カウントは無しの特別ルール、果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @elpwrestling × @RealJeffCobb
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/ZD160zPF1d
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 3, 2025
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
ザックのサブミッションの前に後藤絶体絶命…2/11の直接対決を前に敗戦してしまうのか⁉️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁＋CHAOS💥 × TMDK🟧
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/urdSO5OqhC
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 3, 2025
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
2/11大阪大会で激突するゲイブと辻が早くも火花を散らす🔥
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × BC WAR DOGS💀
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/ymRrAS7yWj
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 3, 2025
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
ジュニア戦士のヒロムが真壁と本間を相手に奮闘🔥
🆚 G.B.H⛓️ × LIJ👁🗨
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/4e0QA19Jt7
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 3, 2025
🌱Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🌱
2/11大阪大会で行われるシングルマッチを前に海野、O-カーン共に激しい攻防を展開🔥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/ugyuWeISpQ
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 3, 2025
