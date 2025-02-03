wrestling / News

NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night 6 Results: El Phantasmo Defends TV Title

February 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW held night six of the Road to the New Beginning tour this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Katsuya Murashima def. Shoma Kato
* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Daiki Nagai
* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma)
* War Dogs (SANADA & Clark Connors) def. TAKATaichi (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)
* War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Yota Tsuji, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI)
* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, El Desperado, YOH & Tomohiro Ishii def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles & Hartley Jackson)
* NJPW World Television Championship: El Phantasmo (c) def. Jeff Cobb

