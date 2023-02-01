NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night Eight Results: LIJ Battles Okada and Others

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of its Road to the New Beginning tour today at the Aomori Prefectural Budokan in Aomori, Japan. Here are results, via Fightul:

* Aaron Henare def. Ryohei Oiwa

* Toru Yano & Togi Makabe def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Oscar Loiwe

* Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo def. Master Wato & Tiger Mask

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado def. Gedo & KENTA

* Yuto Nakajima, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Francesco Akira, TJP & Will Ospreay) def. Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Kazuchika Okada, Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma