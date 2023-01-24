wrestling / News
NJPW Road to the New Beginning Results 1.24.23: Shota Umino Gets Big Win in Main Event
– NJPW held the first of a two-night Road to the New Beginning series at Korakuen Hall earlier today in Tokyo, Japan. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:
* The show started out with a Shinjiro Otani Player Donation PResentation Ceremony for Charity Partner Scouts.
* The Great-O-Khan beat Ryohei Oiwa at 6:47.
* The Bullet Club (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) beat Jado & Master Wato at 7:31.
* The United Empire (Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) defeated Just Two Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Douki) at 9:16.
* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Oskar Leube picked up the win over TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Kosei Fujita) at 11:59.
* The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & KENTA) beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Hiroshi Tanahashi at 13:21.
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) beat YOH & Ryusuke Taguchi at 10:23.
* The United Empire (TJP & Will Ospreay) beat Just Two Guys (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 13:10.
* Shota Umino, Toru Yano & kazuchika Okada defeated Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & SANADA) at 14:40. Umino pinned SANADA using the Death Rider to pick up the first main event win of his career at Korakuen Hall.
* After the match, Umino stood over the beaten down Tetsuya Naito and got on the mic, saying this will be the same situation when they face each other one-on-one in Sapporo next month. As Shingo Takagi helped Naito out of the ring, Umino taunted Naito asking him how it felt to get beaten by someone who wasn’t even on his radar.
Below are some highlight and clips from today’s NJPW Road to the New Beginning card posted on Twitter:
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING🏁後楽園大会‼️
BULLET CLUBタッグがゴング前に先制攻撃‼️そのまま序以外でダーティーファイト💥
🆚 @Master_Wato & @REAL_JADO × @taiji_ishimori & 外道
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/e9MdTyf6Md
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2023
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING🏁後楽園大会‼️
IWGPジュニアタッグ選手権試合の前哨戦‼️
アキラとDOUKIがスピーディーな攻防を見せる💥
🆚 @HenareNZ & @francescoakira × @DoukiPerros & @takam777
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/CI6sj874gs
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2023
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING🏁後楽園大会‼️
TV王座の前哨戦‼️
石井とザックが早くもバチバチ💥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁＋CHAOS💥 × TMDK🟧
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/XSexje2KqM
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2023
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING🏁後楽園大会‼️
昨年から続く、長きにわたる棚橋とKENTAの因縁の対決💥今宵は一体どんな闘いを繰り広げるのか⁉️
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 & @TENZAN323 × @KENTAG2S & @elpwrestling
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/6UNd3FwPGl
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2023
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING🏁後楽園大会‼️
タイチとオスプレイが開始早々フルスロットル💥
今宵も激しくドつきあう‼️
🆚 @WillOspreay & @MegaTJP × @taichi0319 & @kmaru0923
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/Ig1xtRhUeu
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2023
1/24(火)#njnbg バックステージコメントを《無料》公開中！
今すぐ見る！
⇒https://t.co/hEYdsK3gv8
次回の生中継は、明日1/25(水)18時30分より Road to THE NEW BEGINNING 後楽園ホール大会#NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/qEpssnCCIH
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2023
🏁THE NEW BEGINNING🏁(1/24)を公開‼️
IWGP世界ヘビー級選手権試合の前哨戦‼️
大阪決戦まで待ちきれんばかりにオカダと鷹木が激しく火花を散らす🔥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁＋CHAOS💥 × LIJ👁🗨
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njnbg #NJPW pic.twitter.com/WoKBt656eO
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2023
.@Shooter_us "Death Rider"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njnbg #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/gbNC9lorir
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Recollects The Toughest Aspect Of His Hour-Long Bout With John Cena
- Conrad Thompson Claims Tony Khan Will Take Care of Jay Briscoe’s Family
- Arn Anderson On How Wrestlers Bring Audiences Into the Story Of Matches, Proper Selling
- Dax Harwood Reveals His WWE Main Roster Salary, Recalls Asking For WWE Release