– NJPW held the first of a two-night Road to the New Beginning series at Korakuen Hall earlier today in Tokyo, Japan. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* The show started out with a Shinjiro Otani Player Donation PResentation Ceremony for Charity Partner Scouts.

* The Great-O-Khan beat Ryohei Oiwa at 6:47.

* The Bullet Club (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) beat Jado & Master Wato at 7:31.

* The United Empire (Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) defeated Just Two Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Douki) at 9:16.

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Oskar Leube picked up the win over TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Kosei Fujita) at 11:59.

* The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & KENTA) beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Hiroshi Tanahashi at 13:21.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) beat YOH & Ryusuke Taguchi at 10:23.

* The United Empire (TJP & Will Ospreay) beat Just Two Guys (Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 13:10.

* Shota Umino, Toru Yano & kazuchika Okada defeated Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & SANADA) at 14:40. Umino pinned SANADA using the Death Rider to pick up the first main event win of his career at Korakuen Hall.

* After the match, Umino stood over the beaten down Tetsuya Naito and got on the mic, saying this will be the same situation when they face each other one-on-one in Sapporo next month. As Shingo Takagi helped Naito out of the ring, Umino taunted Naito asking him how it felt to get beaten by someone who wasn’t even on his radar.

Below are some highlight and clips from today’s NJPW Road to the New Beginning card posted on Twitter: