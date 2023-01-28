– NJPW continued its Road to the New Beginning tour today in Ibaraki, Japan. The event was held at the Koga City ES Central Sports Park Hana Momo Gymnasium. The event had an announced attendance of 934 people. Here are some results from New Japan’s official website:

* The Great-O-Khan beat Ryohei Oiwa at 7:41.

* Tiger Mask & Toru Yano beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Oskar Leube at 9:12.

* BULLET CLUB’s Cutest Tag Team (El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) beat Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma at 9:58.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo & KENTA) at 13:40.

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) beat CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) & Yuto Nakashima at 12:10.

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, TJP & Will Ospreay) beat Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 8:50.

* Kazuchika Okada, YOH, Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino & Togi Makabe defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) at 15:47.