NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results From Saitama: Ten-Man Tag Headlines

NJPW held their Road to the New Beginning event in Saitama, Japan early this morning, featuring a ten-man tag team match in the main event. Here are results, courtesy of the official website:

* Tiger Mask & Yuji Nagata def. Yota Tsuji & Togi Makabe

* Great-O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. Yuya Uemura & Satoshi Kojima

* DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki def. Jado, Gedo, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori

* Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada def. Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA def. Master Wato, SHO, Tomoaki Honma, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi