wrestling / News
NJPW Road To The New Beginning Results From Saitama: Ten-Man Tag Headlines
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW held their Road to the New Beginning event in Saitama, Japan early this morning, featuring a ten-man tag team match in the main event. Here are results, courtesy of the official website:
* Tiger Mask & Yuji Nagata def. Yota Tsuji & Togi Makabe
* Great-O-Khan & Will Ospreay def. Yuya Uemura & Satoshi Kojima
* DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki def. Jado, Gedo, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori
* Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada def. Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL
* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA def. Master Wato, SHO, Tomoaki Honma, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on James Storm Following Impact Wrestling Appearance
- Tama Tonga Says The Good Brothers Can No Longer Lay Claim to Bullet Club, Doesn’t Care If They Use ‘Too Sweet’
- Note On Why Jessamyn Duke Was Not Featured In Dusty Tag Team Classic
- WWE Announces Three New Signings To NXT Including Priscilla Kelly