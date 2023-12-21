NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Night 1 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of their NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome tour today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Masked Horse & Masked Boltin def. Tiger Mask & Toru Yano

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Young Blood (Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima)

* United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira & TJP) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo, Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors)

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Ren Narita & EVIL) def. Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Satoshi Kojima & El Desperado

* Just Five Guys (SANADA, Yuya Uemura & DOUKI) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Yota Tsuji & BUSHI)

* KOPW 2023 Championship – Whiskey Bottle Ladder Match: Taichi (c) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (c) def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & HENARE)