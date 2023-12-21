wrestling / News

NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Night 1 Results

December 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of their NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome tour today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Masked Horse & Masked Boltin def. Tiger Mask & Toru Yano
* TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Young Blood (Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima)
* United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira & TJP) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo, Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors)
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Ren Narita & EVIL) def. Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma & Shota Umino
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Satoshi Kojima & El Desperado
* Just Five Guys (SANADA, Yuya Uemura & DOUKI) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Yota Tsuji & BUSHI)
* KOPW 2023 Championship – Whiskey Bottle Ladder Match: Taichi (c) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (c) def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & HENARE)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading