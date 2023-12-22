wrestling / News
NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Night 2 Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night two of the NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome tour today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. It is the last show of the year for the company. Here are results, via F4WOnline:
* Shoma Kato & Togi Makabe def. Katsuya Murashima & Satoshi Kojima
* CHAOS (Toru Yano & YOH) def. Masked Horse (Ryusuke Taguchi) & Masked Boltin (Oleg Boltin)
* Tomohiro Ishii def. Callum Newman
* Bishamon def. Young Blood (Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima)
* El Desperado & Master Wato def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi)
* Coffin Match: BULLET CLUB War Dogs def. Catch 22
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.)
* Just 5 Guys (SANADA, Taichi & Yuya Uemura) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)
Callum Newman with a FLAWLESS OsCutter on the final NJPW show before Wrestle Kingdom.
Getting those old Jr. Heavyweight Ospreay vibes. 🤌pic.twitter.com/XqGOIGRY2Q
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) December 22, 2023
.@taichi0319 didn't come😥
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/ZG1fEi7F1D#njwk18 #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/SSQSXjbmCG
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 22, 2023
✨本日無料配信✨
🐎Road to TOKYO DOME 年内最終戦🐎
2024/1/4に行われるIWGPジュニアヘビー級選手権試合の最後の前哨戦💥
🆚 @ElDesperado5 & @Master_Wato × @TIMEBOMB1105 & @BUSHI_njpw#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴無料⏩https://t.co/ZG1fEi7F1D#njwk18 #NJPW pic.twitter.com/4qsGxKYWJD
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 22, 2023
.@njpw_nakashima & @pw_oskar "Combination Attack"
Watch Free⏩https://t.co/ZG1fEi7F1D#njwk18 #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/s9jrNLpm2B
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 22, 2023
Masked Volchin has great strength.💪
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/ZG1fEi7F1D#njwk18 #NJPW #njpwworld @OlegBoltin pic.twitter.com/JRk7BoxNvf
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 22, 2023
【 LIVE🔴】12月22日(金) Road to TOKYO DOME
2試合目まで無料配信❗️
🔻全試合見るなら新日本プロレスワールドで🔻https://t.co/2GV5FdGfJd
🔺Watch Now🔺
￼
Road to TOKYO DOME (Fri. Dec. 22. 2023)
Streaming to the second match!
#njpw #njwk18 #njpwworld https://t.co/KEEssjIkrs
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Reveals He Made Peace With CM Punk Backstage Following WWE Return
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Didn’t Send Hulk Hogan To NJPW
- Details On Mercedes Mone’s Asking Price, Reportedly More Than Charlotte Flair’s New WWE Deal
- Backstage Details on Ilja Dragunov’s Injury Angle on WWE NXT TV, NXT Officials Happy With Angle