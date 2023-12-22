NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Night 2 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night two of the NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome tour today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. It is the last show of the year for the company. Here are results, via F4WOnline:

* Shoma Kato & Togi Makabe def. Katsuya Murashima & Satoshi Kojima

* CHAOS (Toru Yano & YOH) def. Masked Horse (Ryusuke Taguchi) & Masked Boltin (Oleg Boltin)

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Callum Newman

* Bishamon def. Young Blood (Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima)

* El Desperado & Master Wato def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi)

* Coffin Match: BULLET CLUB War Dogs def. Catch 22

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada def. TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Just 5 Guys (SANADA, Taichi & Yuya Uemura) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)