NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Quick Results 12.15.20: SHO and Ibushi Win in Headliner

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) held a Road to Tokyo Dome event earlier today. It was held at the Fujisan Messe in Shizuoka, Japan. Here’ are the results, courtesy of Fightful.

* El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Yota Tsuji

* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi got the win over Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Toru Yano.

* DOUKI, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. were victorious over Jado, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

* Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA and Shingo Takagi beat Dick Togo, EVIL and Taiji Ishimori.

* Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb and Will Ospreay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada and Toa Henare.

* Kota Ibushi and SHO won out over BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito.

Additionally, here are some live photos from the NJPW event that were shared on Twitter: