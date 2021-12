NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Results 12.21.21: Shingo & Hiromu Beat Okada & Eagles in Headliner

– NJPW held its latest Road to Tokyo Dome event earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. In the main event, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi were victorious over Kazuchika Okada and Robbie Eagles. Below are some results, courtesy of NJPW’s official website:

* Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale beat Yuji Nagata & Yuto Nakashima

* Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI) b Toeatru Yano & Kosei Fujita

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) b Ryeatohei Oiwa, YOH & Tomohiro Ishii

* Tiger Mask, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto beat Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & TAKA Michinoku)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato beat BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) beat Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI)

* Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi beat Kazuchika Okada & Robbie Eagles

There are also some highlights and clips from today’s NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome event posted on Twitter that available below: