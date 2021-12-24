NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome Results: Toru Yano Is The King of Pro Wrestling for 2021

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their final Road to Tokyo Dome event, as well as their final show of 2021, from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The show featured Toru Yano defeating Yoshinobu Kanuemaru in the ‘End of Year Party’ rules match, retaining the KOPW trophy and becoming the King of Pro Wrestling for 2021. This is his second year in keeping the trophy. You can find results for the show below, via Fightful:

* El Phantasmo def. Ryusuke Taguchi and Tiger Mask

* United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare) def. Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuji Nagata

* BULLET CLUB (KENTA, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma

* KOPW 2021, End of Year Party Rules: Toru Yano def. Yoshinobu Kanermaru

* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & YOH) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo & SHO)

* Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & SANADA)

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Robbie Eagles) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & BUSHI)

* Will Ospreay appears via video