wrestling / News
NJPW Road to Toyko Dome Day 2 Quick Results
Day two of the NJPW Road to Tokyo Dome tour happened early this morning at the Aimesse Yamanashi in Kofu, Yamanashi, Japan. Here are NJPW results, via the official website:
* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuya Uemura
* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Toa Henare, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano
* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA) defeated BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL & Taiji Ishimori)
* The Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Tomoaki Honma
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) defeated Kota Ibushi & SHO
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Asks Writers to Name Underused Talents That Can Shine
- Backstage Details On This Week’s RAW & Lana Being Removed From WWE TLC Match, Potential Charlotte Flair Return
- Jim Johnston On Inspiration Behind Vince McMahon’s Entrance Music, Creating The Undertaker’s Memorable Theme
- Backstage Details On AJ Styles’ Reaction To Hornswoggle Character In Impact Wrestling