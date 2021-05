NJPW Road to Wrestle Grand Slam Results: Shingo Takagi and BUSHI Win In Main Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling held a Road to NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event early this morning at the Congress Center Event Hall in Nagoya, Japan. Here are results, via the official website:

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Yota Tsuji

* Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Gedo & Chase Owens

* SANADA & Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii

* Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan defeated Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi

* Shingo Takagi & BUSHI defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi