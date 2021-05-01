NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku Night 13 Results 4.30.21: United Empire Wins Headliner

– NJPW was back in action for the latest Road to Wrestling Dontaku event yesterday. The card was held at the Grand Messe Kumamoto in Kumamoto, Japan. The announced attendance was 874 people. Here are some results, courtesy of the official NJPW website.

* Gabriel Kidd defeated Yota Tsuji at 7m38s with the Double Arm Suplex.

* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) & Ryusuke Taguchi at 9m14s

via Schoolboy.

* BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) ended a 5m03s via Count out

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Tiger Mask & Toru Yano got the win over BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi) at 14m14s via Texas Clover Hold

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) beat Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) at 17m35s via Tour of the Islands.