NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night 14 Results: United Empire vs. LIJ, More

The latest night on NJPW’s Road To Wrestling Dontaku took place on Saturday witha United Empire vs. LIJ main event and more. You can see the full results below, per NJPW:

* Yuya Uemura def. Gabriel Kidd via Double Overhook Suplex (7:23)

* El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Roppongi 3K & Tiger Mask via Kanemaru’s backlisde on Tiger Mask (11:38)

* Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. ends in a no contest (5:47)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Toru Yano def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi via Tanahashi’s Texas Clover Hold to Gedo (15:10)

* The United Empire def. Los Ingobernables de Japon via Cobb’s Tour of the Islands to Bushi (18:43)