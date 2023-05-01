wrestling / News
NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku Night Eight Results: LIJ vs. Just Five Guys in Main Event
NJPW held night eight of the Road to Wresting Dontaku this morning at Oita Beppu Beacon Plaza in Oita, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi made a surprise appearance
* Shota Umino vs Oskar Leube goes to a time limit draw (10 minutes)
* CHAOS (YOH, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi)
* United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) def. Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA & Tomoaki Honma
* United Empire (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita)
* EVIL and Yujiro steal the IWGP Tag Team Titles.
* Master Wato, Jado, Hikuleo & Tama Tonga def. BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
* Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada def. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima
* Just 5 Guys (Taichi & DOUKI) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & BUSHI)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Just 5 Guys (SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
Road to レスリングどんたく 2023 別府大会‼️
ゴングと同時にフルスロットル💥
白熱のNEVER6人タッグ前哨戦‼️
🆚 CHAOS💥＋新日本本隊🦁 × STRONG STYLE+@njpw_nakashima
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njdontaku #njpw pic.twitter.com/brBRfQNbtL
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 1, 2023
.@taichi0319 "Will Taichi come too?🫵"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njdontaku #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Lv6Ohnr42Y
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 1, 2023
Road to レスリングどんたく 2023 別府大会‼️
前ジュニアタッグ王者組のアキラとTJPが熟練のコンビネーションを見せつける‼️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njdontaku #njpw pic.twitter.com/gTH6Zuof4V
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 1, 2023
.@s_d_naito "Tranquilo👁🗨"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#njdontaku #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/wGmrLUYtO3
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 1, 2023
Road to レスリングどんたく 2023(5/1)を公開‼️
IWGP世界ヘビー級 福岡決戦、最後の前哨戦‼️
最後勝利で締めるのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @s_d_naito & @TIMEBOMB1105 × @seiyasanada & @kmaru0923
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njdontaku #njpw pic.twitter.com/3fR1YzttAp
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 1, 2023
