NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku Night Eight Results: LIJ vs. Just Five Guys in Main Event

NJPW held night eight of the Road to Wresting Dontaku this morning at Oita Beppu Beacon Plaza in Oita, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi made a surprise appearance

* Shota Umino vs Oskar Leube goes to a time limit draw (10 minutes)

* CHAOS (YOH, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi)

* United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) def. Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA & Tomoaki Honma

* United Empire (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita)

* EVIL and Yujiro steal the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

* Master Wato, Jado, Hikuleo & Tama Tonga def. BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

* Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada def. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima

* Just 5 Guys (Taichi & DOUKI) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & BUSHI)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Just 5 Guys (SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)