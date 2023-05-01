wrestling / News

NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku Night Eight Results: LIJ vs. Just Five Guys in Main Event

May 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW held night eight of the Road to Wresting Dontaku this morning at Oita Beppu Beacon Plaza in Oita, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi made a surprise appearance
* Shota Umino vs Oskar Leube goes to a time limit draw (10 minutes)
* CHAOS (YOH, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi)
* United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) def. Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA & Tomoaki Honma
* United Empire (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita)
* EVIL and Yujiro steal the IWGP Tag Team Titles.
* Master Wato, Jado, Hikuleo & Tama Tonga def. BULLET CLUB (David Finlay, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
* Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada def. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima
* Just 5 Guys (Taichi & DOUKI) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & BUSHI)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Just 5 Guys (SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading