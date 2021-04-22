wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night Nine Results: United Empire Defeats Los Ingobernables de Japon
NJPW held night nine of their Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour this morning at EDION Arena Osaka #2 in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Gabriel Kidd def. Yota Tsuji
– Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) & Ryusuke Taguchi
– Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Tiger Mask & Toru Yano def. BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)
– The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)
4.22大阪大会
ワト選手、新パンタロン
カッコ良い〜✨✨✨#njpw#njdontaku pic.twitter.com/EUJR86uf6P
— 雪崩式チサドーラ(がんもどきーズ)💣💥♥ (@210chisato) April 22, 2021
同時に離す（笑）
2021.4.22 エディオンアリーナ大阪第二体育館#njpw #njdontaku pic.twitter.com/DMPpmcpqPl
— ぐっ (@high_kkk) April 22, 2021
UNITED EMPIREが西日本侵攻を開始！
大阪のリングも完全支配して勝利の雄叫び！
※4.22『Road to レスリングどんたく 2021』大阪大会
新日本プロレスのスマホサイトで独占詳報中！https://t.co/xzv7eiJ97x#njpw #njdontaku pic.twitter.com/CWzVxM6t2j
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) April 22, 2021
と思ったけど楽しそうな姿も最っ高🙌
2021.4.22 大阪府立体育館#njdontaku #njpw #内藤哲也 選手 pic.twitter.com/l9XKSWxt6I
— おまめ (@maariiimooriii) April 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CFL Commissioner Gives ‘Very Positive’ Update on Discussions With XFL
- Daniel Bryan Felt Detached From WrestleMania Match, Talks Possibly Stepping Back From Full-Time Wrestling
- Backstage Rumor on Natalya Pushing to Have More Women Superstars at WrestleMania 37
- Kevin Nash Reacts To Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial Yesterday, Defends McMahon Family