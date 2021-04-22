NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night Nine Results: United Empire Defeats Los Ingobernables de Japon

NJPW held night nine of their Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour this morning at EDION Arena Osaka #2 in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Gabriel Kidd def. Yota Tsuji

– Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) & Ryusuke Taguchi

– Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Tiger Mask & Toru Yano def. BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi)

– The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)