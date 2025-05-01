wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night Seven Results 4.30.25: Eight Man Tag Main Event, More
NJPW held night seven of their Road To Wrestling Dontaku tour on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on NJPW World, per Fightful:
* Katsuya Murashima def. Daiki Nagai
* Master Wato, Oleg Boltin & YOH def. Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles
* Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano
* EVIL, Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi def. Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori via DQ
* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii
* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, El Phantasmo & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young
🎆Road to レスリングどんたく 2025🎆熊本大会‼️
5/3 福岡で行われる棚橋弘至ファイナルロード～縁の前哨戦‼️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × TMDK🟧#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/PuZbFosjAL
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 30, 2025
🎆Road to レスリングどんたく 2025🎆熊本大会‼️
日に日に激しさを増す、WAR DOGS🆚HoTの全面抗争💥
🆚 BC WAR DOGS💀 × BC HOUSE OF TORTURE😈#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/s9DwNLSiwW
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 30, 2025
🎆Road to レスリングどんたく 2025🎆熊本大会‼️
5/4 福岡で行われるIWGP世界ヘビー級選手権試合の前哨戦‼️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × UNITED EMPIRE👑#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/jTcwOxCgVO
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) April 30, 2025
