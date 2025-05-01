NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night Seven Results 4.30.25: Eight Man Tag Main Event, More

NJPW held night seven of their Road To Wrestling Dontaku tour on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on NJPW World, per Fightful:

* Katsuya Murashima def. Daiki Nagai

* Master Wato, Oleg Boltin & YOH def. Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles

* Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano

* EVIL, Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi def. Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori via DQ

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, El Phantasmo & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young