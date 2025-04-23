wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4.22.25: United Empire vs. Desperado & Phantasmo, More
New Japan Pro Wrestling’s latest NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku show took place on Tuesday and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Osaka, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Katsuya Murashima def. Daiki Nagai
* Jakob Austin Young def. Masatora Yasuda
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Master Wato, Oleg Boltin & YOH def. Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori
* Callum Newman & Francesco Akira def. Hirooki Goto & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji
* Great-O-Khan & Templario def. El Desperado & El Phantasmo
2025.4.22 エディオンアリーナ第2
笑顔の陽太さま✨#njDONTAKU#njpw#辻陽太 pic.twitter.com/ZqPaAXMdWa
— ねこまま (@nekomama88) April 23, 2025
4.22 大阪府立体育会館 第2競技場
#フランシスコ・アキラ 選手
新しいガウンもコスチュームも
デザインがかっこいい✨
#njpw #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/54VvIyXq8z
— 篠岡 (@shinooka_photo) April 23, 2025
4.22 大阪府立体育会館 第2競技場
#矢野通 選手
なんてこった
#njpw #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/cvgrNtn6BH
— 篠岡 (@shinooka_photo) April 23, 2025
