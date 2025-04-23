NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4.22.25: United Empire vs. Desperado & Phantasmo, More

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s latest NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku show took place on Tuesday and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Osaka, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Katsuya Murashima def. Daiki Nagai

* Jakob Austin Young def. Masatora Yasuda

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Master Wato, Oleg Boltin & YOH def. Hartley Jackson, Kosei Fujita, Robbie Eagles, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Ren Narita, SANADA, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* Callum Newman & Francesco Akira def. Hirooki Goto & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji

* Great-O-Khan & Templario def. El Desperado & El Phantasmo