– NJPW kicked off its Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour earlier today in Nara, Japan. The event was held at the Nara Prefectural Convention Center with an announced attendance of 712 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Oleg Boltin & Shota Umino beat Master Wato & Yuto Nakashima at 10:09.

* House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) beat CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Hiroyoshi Tenzan at 9:57.

* United Empire (Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP) were victorious over The Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) & Togi Makabe at 11:04.

* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) beat TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 12:51.

* The Bullet Club (David Finlay, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) beat Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo, Jado, & Tama Tonga) at 11:16.

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) & Tomoaki Honma beat Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Ren Narita) & Tiger Mask at 10:26.

* Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) beat Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) at 11:36.