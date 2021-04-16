wrestling / News

NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results: LIJ Square Off With United Empire In Main Event

April 16, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku

New Japan Pro Wrestling held its fifth event on its Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour earlier today at New Sunpia Tochigi in Tochigi. Here are the quick results from NJPW’s latest show, which featured LIJ squaring off with the United Empire in the main event (via Fightful):

* Yota Tsuji def. Yuya Uemura

* Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & El Desperado def. Tomoaki Honma, SHO, & YOH

* Jado, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga def. DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr, & Taichi

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, KENTA, & EVIL

* Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, & Will Ospreay def. BUSHI, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW Road to WRESTLING DONTAKU, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading