NJPW Road to Wrestle Grand Slam Results 5.26.21: Tag Team Main Event, More
NJPW held the latest show on their Road to Wrestle Grand Slam this morning with a tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per NJPW:
* Yota Tsuji def. Shingo Takagi via Referee Stoppage (11:09)
* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Yujiro Takahashi via Tanahashi’s Texas Clover Hold to Takahashi (10:58)
* Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga def. Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI via Loa’s Power Bomb to DOUKI (11:56)
* Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan def. Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi via Cobb’s Tour of the Islands to Honma (12:04)
* Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI via Naito’s Jackknife Hold to YOSHI-HASHI (23:24)
Highlights from “Road to WRESTLE GRAND SLAM Day4” (May 26th)
Watch Now: https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA
(English video will follow at a later date)
After last night's tense conclusion, @ibushi_kota and @RealJeffCobb lock horns once again!
✅ #njwgs #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/vV8S2N1MSV
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 26, 2021