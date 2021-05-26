NJPW Road to Wrestle Grand Slam Results 5.25.21: Tag Team Main Event, More

NJPW held their latest Road to Wrestle Grand Slam show on Tuesday morning, featuring a tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Tomoaki Honma is on Japanese commentary.

* Yota Tsuji vs. Chase Owens. Owens pins Tsuji after a Package Piledriver.

* DOUKI and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi. ZSJ forces Takahashi to submit to an Octopus Lock.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Master Wato vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga, with Jado. Tama Tonga pins Wato after G.O.D. drop him with a Magic Killer.

* Ryusuke Taguchi, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto vs. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito. Takagi pins Taguchi with Made in Japan.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi vs. Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb. Ibushi pins O-Khan.

* Cobb and Ibushi went face to face after, with Cobb telling Ibushi he wants him one on one. Cobb offers his hand, but gave Ibushi a middle finger when he went to shake hands.