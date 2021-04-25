wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night 11 Results: Suzuki-gun Faces Bullet Club, More
The 11th night of NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku took place on Sunday morning, featuring Suzuki-gun vs. Bullet Club and more. You can see the results below from Sunday’s show, per NJPW:
* Yuya Uemura def. Yota Tsuji via Double Overhook Suplex (7:16()
* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Roppongi 3K & Ryusuke Taguchi via Desperado’s Pinche Loco to Taguchi (11:07)
* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi Zack Sabre Jr.) def. BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) via Taichi’s Seitei Jujiro to Jado (10:04)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Tiger Mask, Toru Yano def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi via Yano’s Schoolboy to Togo (12:28)
* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito) via Khan’s Eliminator to BUSHI (17:25)
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Rescinding Termination of John Cone, Changes in Talent Relations
- Kayla Braxton Responds to Comments About Wearing ‘Extra Makeup’ on SmackDown
- Mickie James Responds to Stephanie McMahon’s Apology Over Trash Bag Incident
- Christian Cage On Promo Lesson He Learned From Vince McMahon, Samoa Joe’s WWE Release