NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Night 11 Results: Suzuki-gun Faces Bullet Club, More

The 11th night of NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku took place on Sunday morning, featuring Suzuki-gun vs. Bullet Club and more. You can see the results below from Sunday’s show, per NJPW:

* Yuya Uemura def. Yota Tsuji via Double Overhook Suplex (7:16()

* Suzuki-gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Roppongi 3K & Ryusuke Taguchi via Desperado’s Pinche Loco to Taguchi (11:07)

* Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, Taichi Zack Sabre Jr.) def. BULLET CLUB (Jado, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) via Taichi’s Seitei Jujiro to Jado (10:04)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, Tiger Mask, Toru Yano def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi via Yano’s Schoolboy to Togo (12:28)

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito) via Khan’s Eliminator to BUSHI (17:25)