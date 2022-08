– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.