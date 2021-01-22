NJPW Sakura Genesis Set To Return In April

NJPW has announced that Sakura Genesis will return in April at Sumo Hall. The event will take place on April 4, which will be the first NJPW show at the venue since the G1 Climax finals in October.

The company did not hold Sakura Genesis last year or the year prior. The show was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, while NJPW decided not to hold Sakura Genesis in 2019 in favor of holding a show at Madison Square Garden during WrestleMania weekend.

The Road to Sakura Genesis is set to get underway on March 28, with NJPW holding four Road To shows before the Sumo Hall show.

Traditionally, the winner of the New Japan Cup squares off against the IWHP Heavyweight titleholder in the main event at Sakura Genesis.