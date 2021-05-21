wrestling / News
NJPW Star Satoshi Kojima To Make Impact Debut Next Week
May 20, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will see the arrival of NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima on next week’s episode. It was announced on tonight’s show that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will debut on the May 27th episode.
Kojima has appeared in MLW, AJPW, and CMLL and has previously won the MLW World Championship as well as the AJPW Triple Crown Championship. You can see the promo announcing his arrival below:
BREAKING: @njpwglobal LEGEND @cozy_lariat is coming to IMPACT NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/wa42SbOYgy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Rey Fenix Is Not A Part Of Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing
- More Details On NXT Releases, Talent Surprised By Some
- Alexander Wolfe & Ezra Judge Comment on WWE Releases, Nikki Cross & Killian Dain React
- Booker T Responds To Jim Cornette Doubting Story From His Biography Special