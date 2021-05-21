NJPW Star Satoshi Kojima To Make Impact Debut Next Week

Impact Wrestling will see the arrival of NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima on next week’s episode. It was announced on tonight’s show that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will debut on the May 27th episode.

Kojima has appeared in MLW, AJPW, and CMLL and has previously won the MLW World Championship as well as the AJPW Triple Crown Championship. You can see the promo announcing his arrival below: