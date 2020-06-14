NJPW Holds Secret TV Taping In LA, Former MLW Champion Makes Debut

PWInsider reports that NJPW held a secret TV taping in the Los Angeles area on Saturday called “Lion’s Break Collision.” 9-10 matches were reportedly taped in front of a closed set. Social distancing protocals were in place during the production.

The wrestlers on the show were reportedly all American, including the NJPW debut of Tom Lawlor. Other talent that worked the taping were Jeff Cobb, TJP, Rocky Romero, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredericks, Misterioso, and others.

It remains to be seen how or when this footage will be used. NJPW is scheduled to return to live action this Monday, June 15th for the first matches for the 2020 New Japan Cup.