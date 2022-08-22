NJPW Sells Out Pre-Sale For Return To New York City

As previously reported, NJPW will return to New York City for Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. PWInsider reports that the the PPV at the Palladium in Times Square immediately sold out all tickets put on sale.

The venue seats 2,100 people. There are still a few tickets on the secondary market, with resellers charging up to 1,000 per ticket. It will be the first NJPW event in New York since 2019 and will also feature talent from STARDOM.