Various News: Updated NJPW Lineups for Sengoku Lord and Wrestling Hi no Kuni, Superstars Celebrate Boys & Girls Clubs

– NJPW as announced the updated lineups for its upcoming April 20 and April 29 events. You can check those out below. On April 20, NJPW will hold Sengoku Lord. The event will be held at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.

* Kota Ibushi (c) v. Zack Sabre Jr – IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Juice Robinson (c) v. Bad Luck Fale – IWGP United States Championship

* SHO, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada v. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Hirooki Goto v. Hikuleo and Jay White

* Mikey Nicholls v. Chase Owens

* Dragon Lee, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe v. Taiji Ishimori, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima v. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi and Minoru Suzuki

* Ren Narita and Shota Umino v. Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

On April 29, NJPW will hold Wrestling Hi no Kuni. The event will be hehld at Grand Messe Kumamoto. Here’s the lineup:

* Hirooki Goto v. Jay White

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) v.Togi Makabe & Toru Yano – IWGP Tag Team Championship

* SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada v. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA

* Juice Robinson v. Chase Owens

* Mikey Nicholls v. Bad Luck Fale

* Will Ospreay and Dragon Lee v. Hikuleo and Taiji Ishimori

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, YOSHI-HASHI and Jeff Cobb v. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki and Taichi

* Ren Narita, Shota Umino and Tomoaki Honma v. Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji and Toa Henare

