NJPW Set To Be First Major Promotion To Run Events With Fans

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports unless a major change happens, NJPW will be the first major promotion since the pandemic started to run shows with a crowd. The New Japan Cup finals will happen tomorrow and Dominion will happen July 12. Both shows will take place at Osaka Jo Hall, which are set to be 30% capacity. That means there will be about 3,600 fans.

This is a test of sorts to see if they can have that many people at a show, with strict safety protocols, can be possible without a COVID-19 outbreak. Both shows are close to sold out. Dominion shows in the past with 12,000 tickets sold out a month before the events took place. There seems to be some hesitation in Japan to attend a show with people, so NJPW will have to work to rebuild interest.

Neither show will have the talent that NJPW normally has for these type of shows due to the travel restrictions during the pandemic. Zack Sabre Jr and Gabriel Kidd are the only international stars to appear as they stayed in Japan during the pandemic. Meanwhile, others like Will Ospreay, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Ryu Lee, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are not available.

Both shows will air with Japanese commentary with the New Japan Cup early Saturday morning at 4 AM ET and early Sunday morning at 2 AM ET.