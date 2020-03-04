NJPW Sets Dates For Best of the Super Juniors 2020

NJPW has officially set the dates for the 2020 Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The promotion has announced that this year’s iteration of the annual junior heavyweight tournament will run from May 12 through June 6th, as you can see below.

Talent has not yet been announced for the tournament. Will Ospreay won last year’s Best of the Super Juniors, his second such win, by defeating Shingo Takagi in the finals.

The dates for the tournament are:

* May 12: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

* May 13: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

* May 14: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

* May 16: Yamagata Big Wing, Yamagata

* May 17: Morioka Takaya Arena, Iwate

* May 18: Iwaki Municipal General Gymnasium, Fukushima

* May 19: Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, Miyagi

* May 21: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

* May 22: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

* May 23: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

* May 24: Kamisu Disaster Prevention Arena, Ibaraki

* May 27: Saku-shi General Gymnasium, Nagano

* May 28: Nagoya International Convention Center, Aichi

* May 29: Osaka City General Gymnasium, Osaka

* May 30: Osaka City General Gymnasium, Osaka

* June 1: Item Ehime, Ehime

* June 2: Takamatsu City General Gymnasium, Kagawa

* June 4: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

* June 6: Ota Ward General Gymnasium, Tokyo