NJPW Sets Matches For World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors Super Show

November 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the matches for the upcoming show on November 15 with matches from the World Tag League and the Best of the Super Juniors tournaments.

* World Tag League 2020: CHAOS (Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens)

* Best of the Super Jr. 2020: Robbie Eagles vs. DOUKI

* World Tag League 2020: HenarACE (Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi) vs. The Empire (Great-O-Khan & X)

* Best of the Super Jr. 2020: SHO vs. BUSHI

* World Tag League 2020: CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto) vs. Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

* Best of the Super Jr. 2020: Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* World Tag League 2020: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & SANADA) vs. BULLET CLUB (Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL)

* Best of the Super Jr. 2020: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado

* World Tag League 2020: FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

* Best of the Super Jr. 2020: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori

