– NJPW celebrated the 20th anniversary of wrestler Shingo Takagi earlier today at the Ai Messe Yamanashi in Yamanashi Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,678 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Daiki Nagai vs. Masatora Yasuda ended in a 10-minute time limit draw.

* The United Empire (Francesco Akira & Callum Newman) beat Shoma Kato & Riiita at 8:43.

* The United Empire (HENARE & Jeff Cobb) beat Katsuya Murashima and Ryusuke Taguchi at 9:01.

* The House of Torture (SHO and Ren Narita) b.eatJado and Shota Umino at 8:58.

* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Gabe Kidd and Jake Lee) defeated Tomoaki Honma and Tomohiro Ishii at 8:21.

* TAKA Michinoku and DOUKI beat Gedo and Taiji Ishimori at 7:51.

* The House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL) beat Tiger Mask, Oleg Boltin, Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi at 9:43.

* T.M.D.K. (Kosei Fujita and Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated Jakob Austin Young and The Great-O-Khan at 11:36.

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and YAMATO vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji and Tetsuya Naito) ended in a 30-minute time limit draw.

* After the main event, Tetsuya Naito agreed to face Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at some point later on. Takagi proclaiemd, “Next is the 30th Anniversary Tournament! Rampage Dragon will rise like a dragon! Oh!”