NJPW News: Shingo Takagi Moving Up to Heavyweight, Zack Sabre Jr. Offers Title Shot to Hiroshi Tanahashi
– Following NJPW G1 Climax Night 18, Shingo Takagi announced that he’s moving up to the heavyweight division. Takagi defeated Hirooki Goto in his last match for the G1 Climax. He finished the tournament at 5-4 and 10 points. You can check out his post-match interview after beating Goto where he made his announcement below.
YES SHINGO! Heavyweight Dragon! pic.twitter.com/XeWOrDd3X0
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) August 12, 2019
– Following yesterday’s NJPW G1 Climax Night 18 event, Zack Sabre Jr. issued a challenge to Hiroshi Tanahashi and offered him a title shot for the Revolution Pro British title at NJPW Royal Quest. The event is scheduled for August 31. It will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, United Kingdom. You can check out that post-match interview clip with Zack Sabre Jr. below.
