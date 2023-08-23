NJPW Announces New Shirt To Benefit Maui Wildfire Victims

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a new shirt with a special NJPW logo that will benefit victims of the Maui wildfires. Proceeds from the shirt, which costs $40 in the TOKON Shop, will go to charity.

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to all those affected by the devastating fires in the Hawaiian island of Maui. To help with relief efforts New Japan Pro-Wrestling is raising money through the sale of these limited edition T-shirts and will donate the profit to charity.