NJPW Announces Shoma Kato Has Suffered Injury, Masatora Yasuda Cleared To Return
NJPW star Shoma Kato is out of action due to an injury. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Kato suffered a dislocation fracture to his right ankle and has been pulled from the New Beginning tour. No word on when he will return yet.
The same announcement noted that Masatora Yasuda has been cleared to compete and will do so on the remaining New Beginning cards. The full announcement reads:
Shoma Kato injured; to miss remainder of New Beginning tour
Shoma Kato, who was scheduled to appear during the New Beginning series, has sustained a dislocation fracture of his right ankle and will be unable to compete. He currently does not have a timetable to return.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kato wrestle and appreciate your understanding.
Masatora Yasuda, who has been cleared to return, will wrestle on the remainder of series cards. Check the schedule page for details.
NJPW joins fans in wishing Kato a speedy, full recovery.