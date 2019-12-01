wrestling / News
NJPW Uploads Showdown in LA Match Videos
November 30, 2019 | Posted by
NJPW has uploaded matches from the Showdown in LA show from earlier this month. The video are below.
More Trending Stories
- Batista and Dana Brooke Continue Flirting on Twitter, Batista Answers Her Question About Calling Him ‘Daddy’
- Victoria Discusses How Vince McMahon Responded When She Told Him She Wanted Her Release, Why She Signed With TNA In 2009
- Bruce Prichard Discusses the Infamous Bloody Koko B. Ware Hotel Lobby Fight That Led To His Firing from WWE in 1989
- Former WCW Announcer Contacted Maryland Athletic Commission Over Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley AEW Full Gear Match, Match Now Under Investigation