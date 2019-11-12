NJPW Showdown in LA Quick Results 11.11.19: LIJ Beats Bullet Club in Headliner

– NJPW held its Showdown event last night in Los Angeles, California at the Globe Theatre. Here are some quick results from the card. Per NJPW, attendance for the event was said to be 529 people.

* TJP & Amazing Red def. Aaron Solow & Alex Zayne (Match time: 10m24s)

* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano def. Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks (Match time: 8m47s)

* Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) def. Clark Connors, David Finlay & Juice Robinson

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (EVIL & SANADA) def. CHAOS (Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii) (Match time: 11m22s)

* Kota Ibushi def. Ren Narita (Match time: 9m26s)

* CHAOS (SHO, YOH & Hirooki Goto) def. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori & KENTA) (Match time: 13m30s)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) def. BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Chase Owens & Gedo) (Match time: 17m24s)