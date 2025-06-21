wrestling / News
NJPW Soul 2025 Yamagata Results 6.21.25: Hiroshi Tanahashi Beats Tomoaki Honma
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) continued the NJPW Soul 2025 tour at the Yamagata Big Wing in Yamagata, Japan earlier today. The Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi, continued his retirement tour, beating Tomoaki Honma in a singles bout.
Also, in the main event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto teamed with Oleg Boltin and Shota Umino in a winning effort against T.M.D.K’s Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa, and Zack Sabre Jr. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:
* Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Zane Jay ended in a 10-minute time limit draw.
* The House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) beat Daiki Nagai, Master Wato, YOH & Toru Yano at 7:49.
* The House of Torture (SANADA, Don Fale, Chase Owens & EVIL) beat Katsuya Murashima, Shoma Kato, Jado & YOSHI-HASHI at 10:05.
* The War Dogs (Gedo, Gabe Kidd & Drilla Moloney) beat Tiger Mask, Togi Makabe & Tomohiro Ishii at 8:08.
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuya Uemura & Taichi defeated The United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman) at 11:23.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Tomoaki Honma at 14:41.
* Oleg Boltin, Shota Umino & Hirooki Goto beat T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 17:03.
Additionally, some highlights, clips, and post-match backstage interviews from today’s NJPW Soul event in Yamagata are also available below:
Who is this masked man🤔🤔🤔?
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Od01oiHDNc#NJPW #njpwworld #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/pilHF3lYIE
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 21, 2025
❤️🔥NEW JAPAN SOUL 2025❤️🔥山形大会‼️
6/23に行われるG1 CLIMAX 35 Aブロック出場者決定戦で当たるカラムとタイチが場外戦🔥
🆚新日本本隊🦁×UNITED EMPIRE👑#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩「NJPW WORLD」で検索#NJPW #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/81uMvYCqjn
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 21, 2025
From Yamagata @kokeshi19761118
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Od01oiHDNc#NJPW #njpwworld #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/ydFlzCbSqH
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 21, 2025
.@kokeshi19761118 “Small Kokeshi”
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Od01oiHDNc#NJPW #njpwworld #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/G1VjOymUHK
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 21, 2025
❤️🔥NEW JAPAN SOUL 2025❤️🔥山形大会‼️
棚橋弘至ファイナルロード～縁（えにし）‼️
地元・山形で本間が棚橋と11年ぶり3度目のシングルマッチ❗️
🆚@tanahashi1_100 × @kokeshi19761118#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩「NJPW WORLD」で検索#NJPW #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/8WhbcKlYpK
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 21, 2025
❤️🔥NEW JAPAN SOUL 2025❤️🔥山形大会‼️
海野と大岩 お互い一歩も譲らない攻防を展開💪
🆚新日本本隊🦁 × TMDK🟧#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩「NJPW WORLD」で検索#NJPW #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/Sfyr75B65c
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 21, 2025
.@510njpw 🔥🔥🔥 @zacksabrejr
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Od01oiHDNc#NJPW #njpwworld #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/n0RyYV5l5J
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 21, 2025
.@510njpw “URA-GTR” → @Shooter_us “Lariat”
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Od01oiHDNc#NJPW #njpwworld #njSOUL pic.twitter.com/wXGcjREnqf
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) June 21, 2025
Hirooki Goto closed out the night in Yamagata on the Soul tour, as his challenger Zack Sabre Jr. was left frustrated for the third straight battle!#njsoul report:https://t.co/l2tL4q5AAW
Watch the replay:https://t.co/XQXTq0su6g#njpw pic.twitter.com/K1DAXyymaL
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Latest Update on If WWE Is Considering a Heel Turn For Cody Rhodes
- WWE Reportedly Has Issues Promoting American Gladiators and Happy Gilmore 2 Due to AEW Talent Involvement
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry