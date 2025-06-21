– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) continued the NJPW Soul 2025 tour at the Yamagata Big Wing in Yamagata, Japan earlier today. The Ace, Hiroshi Tanahashi, continued his retirement tour, beating Tomoaki Honma in a singles bout.

Also, in the main event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto teamed with Oleg Boltin and Shota Umino in a winning effort against T.M.D.K’s Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa, and Zack Sabre Jr. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Zane Jay ended in a 10-minute time limit draw.

* The House of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) beat Daiki Nagai, Master Wato, YOH & Toru Yano at 7:49.

* The House of Torture (SANADA, Don Fale, Chase Owens & EVIL) beat Katsuya Murashima, Shoma Kato, Jado & YOSHI-HASHI at 10:05.

* The War Dogs (Gedo, Gabe Kidd & Drilla Moloney) beat Tiger Mask, Togi Makabe & Tomohiro Ishii at 8:08.

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuya Uemura & Taichi defeated The United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman) at 11:23.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Tomoaki Honma at 14:41.

* Oleg Boltin, Shota Umino & Hirooki Goto beat T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 17:03.

Additionally, some highlights, clips, and post-match backstage interviews from today’s NJPW Soul event in Yamagata are also available below: