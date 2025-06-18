wrestling / News
NJPW Soul Results 06.18.25: Multiple Tag Matches, New Young Lions Debut
NJPW held the first night of their Soul tour today at Aomori Prefectural Budokan in Hirosaki, Japan. The show was notable for the debut of two new Young Lions, Zane Jay and Tatsuya Matsumoto. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Zane Jay ended in a 10-Minute Time-Limit Draw.
* Daiki Nagai def. Masatora Yasuda
* HOUSE OF TOUTURE (DOUKI, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) def. Shonma Kato, Master Wato, YOH & Toru Yano
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SANADA, Don Fale, Chase Owens & EVIL) def. Katsuya Murashima, Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, YOSHI-HASHI & Oleg Boltin
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuya Uemura & Taichi def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)
* Tiger Mask, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. War Dogs (Gedo, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd)
* El Phantasmo, Shota Umino & Hirooki Goto def. T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)
The New Japan Soul series kicked off today with a Hontai win over TMDK, and El Phantasmo in party mood!#njsoul report:https://t.co/LDzeGnXWa7
Watch the replay free on YouTube!https://t.co/Tv3Yfj2G5S#njpw pic.twitter.com/AeuJsyQ61c
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 18, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Carlito Discusses How Things Changed in His Latest WWE Run With Vince McMahon No Longer in Charge
- Dustin Rhodes Responds to Fan Who Wants To See Him Team With Stardust & Mr. Iguana as Goldust
- JBL Thinks WWE Should Change Blake Monroe’s New Ring Name
- Kevin Nash Shares What Triple H Told Him About R-Truth Situation