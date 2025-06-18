NJPW Soul Results 06.18.25: Multiple Tag Matches, New Young Lions Debut

NJPW held the first night of their Soul tour today at Aomori Prefectural Budokan in Hirosaki, Japan. The show was notable for the debut of two new Young Lions, Zane Jay and Tatsuya Matsumoto. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Zane Jay ended in a 10-Minute Time-Limit Draw.

* Daiki Nagai def. Masatora Yasuda

* HOUSE OF TOUTURE (DOUKI, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) def. Shonma Kato, Master Wato, YOH & Toru Yano

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SANADA, Don Fale, Chase Owens & EVIL) def. Katsuya Murashima, Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, YOSHI-HASHI & Oleg Boltin

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuya Uemura & Taichi def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

* Tiger Mask, Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. War Dogs (Gedo, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd)

* El Phantasmo, Shota Umino & Hirooki Goto def. T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)