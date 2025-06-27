NJPW Soul Results 06.27.25: Six-Man Tag Team Match Headlines

NJPW held the latest night of their Soul tour today at the Shiga Theatre for Cultural and Industrial Development in Shiga, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tatsuya Matsumoto vs. Zane Jay (10-Minute Time-Limit Draw)

* Masatora Yasuda def. Daiki Nagai

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) def. Katsuya Murashima, Shoma Kato, Master Wato, YOH & Toru Yano

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo, SANADA, Chase Owens & EVIL) def. Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata & YOSHI-HASHI

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi def. United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman)

* Jado, Shota Umino & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. War Dogs (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori & Gabe Kidd)

* Oleg Boltin, Yuya Uemura & Hirooki Goto def. T.M.D.K. (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)