NJPW Soul Results 07.04.25: Gabe Kidd Defends Against Hiroshi Tanahashi

NJPW held the latest night of their Soul tour today at the Tokyo Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Zane Jay vs Tatsuya Matsumoto went to a time limit draw

* Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima def. Masatora Yasuda & Shoma Kato

* Tiger Mask, Yuji Nagata, Taichi, Tomohiro Ishii & Shota Umino def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SANADA, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Dick Togo)

* Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi def. United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young)

* Boltin Oleg, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado def. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita)

* G1 Climax 35 A Block Play-In: Ryohei Oiwa def. Satoshi Kojima

* G1 Climax 35 B Block Play-In: YOSHI-HASHI def. Chase Owens

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships: Master Wato, YOH & Toru Yano def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita) (c) to win the titles

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi