NJPW Soul Results 6.22.24: G1 Climax 34 Block A Qualifier Tournament Begins

NJPW held the latest edition of Soul today at Fukushima National Athletic Meet Commemoration Gymnasium in Fukushima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Daiki Nagai vs. Masatora Yasuda went to a ten-minute time limit draw.

* United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan) def. Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato

* Be-Bop Tag Team (Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano), El Desperado, Hirooki Goto & Oleg Boltin def. Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)

* G1 Climax 34 Block A Qualifier Tournament First Round: Callum Newman def. Yujiro Takahashi

* G1 Climax 34 Block A Qualifier Tournament First Round: YOSHI-HASHI def. Chase Owens

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, Titan & Yota Tsuji) def. House Of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)